John Cena donates $500,000 to help fight California wildfires

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has donated $500,000 (£386,000) to help fight the California wildfires.

The 42-year-old announced the charitable donation in a heartfelt video on his Twitter page on Monday, which was also First Responders Day in the United States.

Cena, who plays a firefighter in his new movie Playing With Fire, said in the clip that the movie "showcases a group of people I believe are heroes: first responders".

"Right now, California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help," he continued. "Today, I asked myself, 'What can I do?' And I've come up with an answer. On behalf of Playing With Fire, and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause."

Over 10,000 homes have been evacuated in the Brentwood and Westwood areas of Los Angeles due to the ongoing Getty wildfire. Cena added that, with the help of Paramount Pictures, who produced his new film, he chose the LAFD Foundation and the California Fire Foundation to receive the money.

"In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources," the star said. "This is the right thing to do, and I'm doing my part to help the cause."

Concluding with a message directed specifically at the firefighters working to control the blaze, Cena stated: "I wish everyone the best of luck. Please stay safe and you are our heroes."