Rachel Weisz to star as Elizabeth Taylor in A Special Relationship

Rachel Weisz will portray late Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor in upcoming biopic A Special Relationship.

The movie will centre on the late star's journey from actress to activist and her friendship with her personal assistant Roger Wall, a gay man who worked his way out of extreme poverty in America's Deep South before pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Wall took his own life in 1991 after he was diagnosed with HIV.

Taylor, who called his death "one of the biggest losses of my life", was one of the first celebrities to publicly join the fight against HIV/AIDS in the 1980s.

Set to be developed by female directing duo Bert & Bertie from a script by Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy, A Special Relationship is based on hours of interviews with those who knew Taylor.

Weisz follows in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter, Lindsay Lohan and Sherilyn Fenn, who have previously portrayed the iconic Hollywood actress.

Barbara Berkowitz and Tim Mendelson, trustees of the Elizabeth Taylor Estate/House of Taylor Trust, will be executive producing alongside Danny Perkins and Simon Gillis.

Producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman said the film "is a celebration of how friendships can change people's lives, and how Elizabeth helped change the world."

"Audiences are clearly fascinated by the private lives of iconic Hollywood stars," they added in a statement. "There is no one more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor, and Simon Beaufoy has written a role that shines a light on Elizabeth's humour and humanity, which will be beautifully brought to life through the extraordinary talents of Rachel Weisz."