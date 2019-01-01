Olivia Wilde upset over airline censorship of Booksmart

Olivia Wilde is seeking answers after learning an unspecified airline has edited out an intimate same-sex scene from her film Booksmart.

The actress/director was alerted to the missing footage, which includes a scene in which two female characters attempt to have sex, when a fan recently watched the movie on a flight and noted something was lacking.

"Tried watching Booksmart on the plane and they cut the ENTIRE lesbian hookup scene like not even a KISS was allowed! oh but don't worry guys, the Straights got their kiss (sic)," the devotee, Michaela Barton, tweeted, prompting Olivia to respond, "This is truly a bummer. There is no nudity in this scene. What makes it too obscene for airplane viewing? What airline?"

The 35-year-old then added: "I don't understand it. There's censorship airline to airline of films. There must be some kind of governing board to determine.

"We rated a certain way. If it's not X-rated, surely, it's acceptable on an airplane. There's insane violence of bodies being ripped in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It's such an integral part of the character's journey. My heart just broke. I don't understand it. It's confusing."

Booksmart, which marked Olivia's feature directorial debut, was released in May. The flick starred Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two graduating high school girls who set out to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes, and also featured appearances from Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow, and Jason Sudeikis.