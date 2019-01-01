David Benioff and D.B. Weiss 'regretfully' walk away from Star Wars deal

Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have walked away from their deal to launch the next Star Wars film trilogy.

Back in May, it was announced that the pair had signed on to write the next three movies in the franchise, due to launch in 2022. However, on Monday, Benioff and Weiss announced that they've had to pull out of the deal because they don't have enough time - after signing a $200 million (£164 million) deal with Netflix.

"We love Star Wars," they told Deadline in a statement. "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.

"There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So, we are regretfully stepping away."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in her own statement: "David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars."

Benioff and Weiss, who adapted George R. R. Martin's famous fantasy novels for the small screen, wrapped on the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones last year, with the six-episode season earning them 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The pair began taking meetings to strike an overall deal after completing their final season of Game of Thrones. Netflix bosses reportedly outbid executives at Amazon and Disney to land their deal with the showrunners, who will join Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy at the streaming channel.