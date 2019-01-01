Cate Blanchett: 'Fight for gender parity is like Groundhog Day'

Cate Blanchett is astounded that discussions about gender parity are still ongoing, noting that it feels like "Groundhog Day".

The star will be honoured with the Philanthropy Award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 on Tuesday, and appears on the cover of the U.K. publication's December issue, where she speaks openly about her views on feminism.

"We're still talking about same-sex restrooms, we're still talking about women in the military, we're still talking about reproductive freedom," Blanchett said. "And how many years ago was that? It really has been Groundhog Day."

In the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, Bill Murray's character finds himself reliving the same day over and over again.

The actress went on to confess the issue is significant in her new show Mrs. America, where the "difficulties faced by women" are the same no matter which political party you side with.

"We're always waving our flags of difference, but in the end, the result is to distance women from each other," she added.

The Ocean's 8 star is being honoured for her work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which aims to protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

Explaining her passion for the issue, she shared: "When I came on board, there were about 61 million displaced people around the world, and now there are over 70 million - and that's in just a handful of years. The size and scale of the crisis is so overwhelming that it's difficult to relate to."