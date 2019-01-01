NEWS Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series was originally a movie Newsdesk Share with :







Ewan McGregor has confirmed his new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series was originally supposed to be a Star Wars spin-off movie.



During Disney's D23 convention in Anaheim, California back in August, it was announced that the 48-year-old would be reprising his role as the legendary Jedi Master for a new six-part show on the studio's upcoming streaming service Disney+.



However, Ewan has now revealed that while there were plans to bring the character back to the big screen, he's much happier with the final decision.



"It wasn't always going to be a series, not initially. When we first started talking about (it) that wasn't really in the cards, but everything's changed so much, so quickly," he told reporters at ComingSoon. "It's really exciting that it is now. I'm really into the idea to be able to tell the story over several hours instead of just one hit. I think it's going to be quite cool."



In 2017, it was reported that a standalone Obi-Wan movie was in the works, with Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry in negotiations to helm the project.



But after last year's spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story was mauled by critics and became the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever, plans for Obi-Wan were cautiously downsized to the small screen, according to editors at Collider.com.



Production on the Disney+ project will begin next year, with the narrative to kick off eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.



And Ewan is keen to get things moving on the exciting series, as he confessed it was hard keeping the news a secret.



"As the person being asked over and over, 'Would you do it again?' And I'm already talking to (the studio) about it but I can't say that I am... So, for four years, I was saying, 'Well I'd be happy to do it again! I'm just waiting for the call.' It was embarrassing! Lying!" he explained during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.