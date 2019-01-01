Judd Apatow and Aaron Paul blast Netflix's speed-up feature

Judd Apatow and Aaron Paul have blasted Netflix executives for trialling a new feature which will allow users to watch content at different speeds.

Reporters at Android Police recently revealed that a small group of Android smartphone users had discovered a new feature on their Netflix app which allowed them to speed up or slow down playback on downloaded content, similar to a feature available for those listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

The news was quickly met with backlash from filmmakers who blasted Netflix bosses for attempting to present content at a different pace from what the creators had intended.

"No @Netflix no. Don't make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this," Knocked Up filmmaker Apatow, who co-created Netflix series Love, tweeted. "Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don't f**k with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen."

He later responded to users, calling the idea "ridiculous and insulting" and saying that Netflix should only be allowed to present the feature if they have the approval from the creator, as doing it without permission is "a breaking of trust".

While Paul, who is currently starring in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on the streaming service, tweeted that hoped the company executives wouldn't be going ahead with the feature.

"There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else's art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?" he wrote.

Brad Bird, the man behind The Incredibles, called it a "spectacularly bad idea" and asked, "Why support & finance filmmakers' visions on one hand and then work to destroy the presentation of those films on the other???"

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed simply stated, "This is a terrible idea, and I and every director I know will fight against it", and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey tweeted, "Does everything have to be designed for the laziest and most tasteless?... Convenience is killing us."

A Netflix spokesperson subsequently issued a statement insisting that "it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix".