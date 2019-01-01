Kate Beckinsale and her pets helped to safety from Los Angeles wildfires

Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her thoughtful neighbours after they helped her evacuate from her Los Angeles home during the recent wildfires.

The Farming actress took to Instagram on Monday night to reveal that she had been rescued by her kind-hearted neighbours, who remembered she cannot drive, in the early hours of the morning.

"We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in," Kate posted in a note. "Love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this, love and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn't need to remember in the middle of the night that I can't drive but did.

"And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people. So grateful x."

A wildfire swept through the hills of Los Angeles near the J. Paul Getty Museum in Brentwood after high winds in the area on Monday, destroying several homes and forcing basketball star LeBron James, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and thousands of other residents to flee.

Schwarzenegger was preparing for the Monday evening Hollywood premiere of his new film Terminator: Dark Fate when he was forced to leave his home. The premiere was subsequently cancelled by movie bosses.