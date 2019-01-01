Jennifer Lopez 'super excited' to work with Shakira on Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are already hard at work on plans for their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The two Latina superstars will team up for the half-time spectacular in Miami, Florida on 2 February, and the On The Floor hitmaker has now revealed they are deep in the planning stages to create the perfect show.

"I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together," Jennifer told U.S. TV show Extra. "Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, I'm putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that..."

Teasing what fans can expect from the set, the 50-year-old added: "We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is."

The performance will take place on Shakira's birthday, and accordingly, Jennifer gushed that she can't wait to create "something special" with her pal.

"There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night," she enthused.