Robert De Niro has no regrets over bread adverts

Robert De Niro has brushed off criticism of his TV advert for British baking company Warburtons.

The star appeared in a commercial as a no-nonsense gangster on a visit to the British town of Bolton, England, where the firm was founded, parodying his acclaimed gangster movies like The Godfather Part II to promote the company's bagel range.

While fans questioned why the actor, 76, had agreed to the deal, the The Irishman star told British GQ magazine he genuinely enjoyed working on the project.

"I know! I know!" he laughed while discussing the unlikely ads. "Look, they asked me to do it and I met the guy, Warburton, and I thought it was funny."

Revealing what inspired him to ink the deal, the Taxi Driver actor said: "I saw (Sylvester) Stallone do it and I thought at least he has a sense of humour about it and about himself. And I thought I can look at it two ways."

Despite the adverse reaction, the star doesn’t regret the surprising career move, confessing: "Should I think I should never have done that? I’m too good for that or something?

"I said, f**k it, I’ll do it. Why not? Don’t hold it against me.”

The trend for celebrities to appear in ads has seen a resurgence this year with the Spice Girls fronting a campaign for Walkers crisps over the summer, while pop diva Mariah Carey is set to take over for a festive campaign, which begins next month.