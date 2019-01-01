Elizabeth Banks to lead Center for Reproductive Rights' new Creative Council

Actress and activist Elizabeth Banks has been selected as the chair of the new Creative Council for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The Charlie's Angels director, who has been outspoken when it comes to women's rights for years, will run the group, which aims to promote a woman's right to have agency over her own body and provides resources for those requiring access to abortions.

"I believe that women's equality begins with our fundamental human rights over bodily autonomy, so I feel like this is baseline for female equality in the world, deciding when and with whom to have children," Banks told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Busy Philipps, Aja Naomi King, Amy Brenneman, Lisa Edelstein, Tony-winning playwright Sarah Jones, and former Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive are among the members of the new division.

"I love these women so much.... We looked for women who were already sympathetic to the cause or who had already participated in some way in a campaign for the Center," Banks added. "There's a real power to having people who have platforms be able to elevate the critical role that the Center is playing in protecting our freedoms.

"My hope is that all of the members of the Council take seriously this responsibility to mention the Center's work, to advocate for the Center whenever they can... and add reproductive rights stories to the work that they're already doing."

As part of her role, Banks is encouraging women to help destigmatise abortion by sharing their own stories of pregnancy termination on social media with the hashtag #YouKnowMe.