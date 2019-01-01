Suits' Abigail Spencer accuses ex-husband of bullying

Actress Abigail Spencer is seeking to modify her custody agreement with her ex-husband amid allegations of bullying.

The Suits star is locked in a nasty custody battle with Andrew Pruett over their 11-year-old son, Roman, and in new court papers obtained by The Blast, Spencer argues her ex has been interfering in her efforts to maintain a healthy relationship with their boy and is refusing to make any allowances for her filming commitments.

"It is essential to my livelihood that I not only be able to continue working as an actress, but that said work does not negatively impact my relationship with Roman or my ability to exercise my custodial time," Spencer explains in the documents.

She goes on to take aim at Pruett for allegedly making "no effort to accommodate my work schedule," before claiming, "He bullied me our entire marriage and he has continued this attempt over the past 8 years since our Separation."

She also details a number of clashes she has endured with Pruett, who has reportedly yelled at her in front of their son while out in public, adding, "He is verbally abusive and a bully."

Spencer and Pruett divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.

He has yet to respond to the allegations.