Friday actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

Actor John Witherspoon, famous for his role in the Friday movies, has died aged 77.

The screen star and comedian passed away at his home in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday, his family announced in a statement to Deadline.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today,” they said. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

While he starred in TV shows such as The Wayan Brothers, The Tracy Morgan Show, and animated series The Boondocks, his most famous role saw him play Ice Cube's grumpy father in Friday. He also appeared in sequels Next Friday and Friday After Next, and had been expected to return to the role for the last instalment in the franchise, entitled Last Friday, scheduled for a 2020 release.

Following the news of his passing, Ice Cube took to Twitter to pay tribute to his co-star, sharing a snap of them together and writing: "I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him."

Regina King, who played Ice Cube's sister in the movie, also tweeted, "My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King."