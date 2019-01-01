Harry Styles addresses decision to pass on role in The Little Mermaid remake

Harry Styles has admitting to turning down the role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid because of "a few things".

Earlier this year, rumours swirled that the former One Direction singer had been tapped to appear in the reboot of the 1989 animated classic, although it was later reported the star had opted out of the role.

Speaking with presenters Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay for Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show on Tuesday, Harry opened up about why he walked away from the project.

Explaining he had been approached by the team behind the flick, the Sign of the Times hitmaker said: "I had, you know, a meeting with Rob Marshall the director, who is the most wonderful man, he's great."

However, Harry became uncomfortable as he tried to avoid giving the reason for why he pulled out of the high-profile role.

"And it was just, honestly, it was just a few things. It just, it wasn't...erm... I think it's gonna be amazing, obviously it's an amazing film, and I can tell Roman's watching how I'm kind of worming," the 25-year-old joked, acknowledging that he didn't want to answer the question.

Harry made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning war film Dunkirk in 2017 but has yet to build on his screen career. In addition to the Disney project, he auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the iconic singer but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Austin Butler got the part instead.

Singer/actress Halle Bailey is the only star confirmed for The Little Mermaid so far, which begins production next year, with Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, and Awkwafina all believed to be in negotiations for other key characters.