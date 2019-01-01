Emma Thompson wrote Last Christmas screenplay with George Michael's blessing

Emma Thompson penned the Last Christmas screenplay after receiving George Michael's blessing.

The actress, who has a supporting role in Paul Feig's upcoming romantic comedy, was tasked with developing a story based on the 1986 holiday hit George recorded when he was a member of pop duo Wham!

However, she revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she was originally reluctant to take on the project as Last Christmas wasn't her favourite festive song, but later began writing the story with her husband Greg Wise, and eventually sent it to George to get his approval.

"He was just the loveliest guy you could imagine," Emma told host Jimmy Fallon. "(He loved) all of these themes in the movie, he was passionate about homelessness, and he had this great social conscience."

Sadly, George passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day in 2016.

"I got really enthused and we started to write, and then of course he had that tragic early death..." the two-time Oscar winner explained. "So we lost him and I miss him so much.

"I wish he was here because I know he'd love it, because the film's like being hugged, and all of his music - we've got 15 of his songs, including a new one at the end - is so cool. Heal the Pain, which is my favourite of his songs, it's like it was written for the movie."

Last Christmas, which stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, will hit cinemas on 15 November.