Helena Bonham Carter credits boyfriend for giving life some 'unexpected magic'

Helena Bonham Carter has credited boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe for providing "a bit of unexpected magic" in her life.

The 53-year-old actress split from Edward Scissorhands director Tim Burton, with whom she shares two children, in December 2014 after 13 years together. While she admits it took some time to get through the "grief" of the split, she later moved on with 32-year-old Rye, who makes her more than happy.

"You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on. I'm very happy with someone else. It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

Helena's interview was released as she and Rye made a rare appearance together at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at London's Claridge's Hotel on Tuesday night.

The screen star looked stunning in an all-black ensemble for the occasion, while her beau was handsome in a tux as he posed for photographs alongside his other half.

Elsewhere in her Harper's Bazaar interview, Helena, who can soon be seen portraying Princess Margaret in hit Netflix show The Crown, opened up about how things have changed for her as an actress now she's 53.

"When I turned 50, I worried it was downhill all the way," she admitted. "But it's quite the opposite. I don't think I've ever been happier or more fulfilled. This huge blooming of television means character-driven stories, so there's a lot of choice and a lot of work. When I was young, you were considered 'older' over 30."