Kevin Hart details gruelling recovery process after car crash

Kevin Hart has shared a video detailing his gruelling recovery following a horrific car accident nearly two months ago.

The 40-year-old actor narrowly escaped death when the driver of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda lost control and crashed in Calabasas, California on 1 September. Hart, who was a passenger in the car at the time, fractured his spine in three places and underwent major surgery.

While he has been understandably quiet on social media while attempting to recover following the incident, the Night School star returned to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an insight into what he's been doing over the past eight weeks.

"Basically what you realise is that you're not in control," he says at the beginning of the video. "No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over man."

The video then shows snapshots of Hart in the hospital after having his surgery, as well as working in intense physical therapy sessions while in a back brace.

"When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most," he continues. "In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you moving too fast and doing too much, you can't see the things that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."

The video concludes with a doctor telling Hart it will be about a year until he's fully recovered. It was recently reported that the screen star won't be returning to work until early 2020.