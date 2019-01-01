Vanessa Hudgens to play three characters in The Princess Switch sequel

Vanessa Hudgens will be a triple threat in the sequel to hit Netflix movie The Princess Switch.

In last year's festive film, the actress doubled up as European royal Duchess Margaret Montenaro, who convinces her doppelganger, American baker Stacy DeNovo, to switch lives so she can be a normal girl for once.

Now, Hudgens will be playing three lookalikes in the follow-up, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which will go into production next month.

"In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with (boyfriend) Kevin, so it's up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike - party girl Fiona - foils their plans," a spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

The whimsical romantic comedy will be produced by Hudgens and directed by Mike Rohl, who helmed the first movie.

The High School Musical star previously admitted that using different accents for the characters was "confusing", and said it was a challenging project.

"It was very confusing! There are the two characters and then they switch, so trying to figure out if I was American trying to be British, or British pretending to be American, it was definitely a confusing situation," Hudgens shared.

The Princess Switch was compared the 1998 remake of the classic movie The Parent Trap, which starred Lindsay Lohan as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James. Accordingly, Hudgens was blown away by the praise.

"I've seen that movie so many times. My sister and I used to act out the scenes from the movie. It's still such a go-to of mine. If I still love it, hopefully, this will be a classic for my fans and that they'll still watch it," the 30-year-old shared.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be released on Netflix in 2020.