Booksmart stars upset about airline bosses' film censorship

Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever have pledged to get to the bottom of one airline's decision to cut a lesbian sex scene from the film.

The pair's director, Olivia Wilde, was alerted to the censorship by a fan, who watched the movie on a recent flight and realised something was missing, and the filmmaker expressed her dismay on social media.

Now, Feldstein and Dever have assured fans they'll get to the bottom of the censorship.

"We're on the case to get this rectified," Feldstein told Variety. "Our movie is a beautiful representation of the queer experience as young people. I'm a queer person. So we're getting to the bottom of it, don't worry."

And Dever has called the controversy "ridiculous", adding: "I don't even know what to say to that. That makes me so mad.'

Wilde reiterated her comments to the publication, saying, "I don't understand it. There's censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it's not X-rated, surely it's acceptable on an airplane.

"There's insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It's such an integral part of this character's journey. I don't understand it. My heart just broke. I'm trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film."

Olivia did not name the airline that had censored the film, although social media reports have suggested it is Delta Air Lines.