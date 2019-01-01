The Personal History of David Copperfield leads BIFA nominations

- NEWS
The Personal History of David Copperfield will be the top contender at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards with 11 nominations.
Armando Iannucci's comedic take on Charles Dickens's classic novel David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel, has landed nominations for categories including Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Patel and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, respectively.
It's followed closely by Wild Rose, starring Jessie Buckley as a rising singer, with 10 nominations, thriller In Fabric with nine, and The Souvenir with eight.
Renee Zellweger has landed a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of icon Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. She will go up against her Judy co-star Jessie Buckley, who has been nominated for her leading role in Wild Rose as well as Sally Hawkins for Eternal Beauty, Holliday Grainger for Animals, and Vicky Knight for Dirty God.
For the Best Actor prize, Patel will compete against Tom Burke for The Souvenir, Josh O'Connor for Only You, Sam Adewunmi for The Last Tree, and Kris Hitchen for Sorry We Missed You.
Other notable nominees include Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is up for the debut director and supporting actor prizes for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, and Swinton's daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, who is up for Most Promising Newcomer for her leading role in The Souvenir.
Other nominees for Best British Independent Film include Wild Rose, The Souvenir, For Sama and Bait, while the Best International Independent Film nominees include Marriage Story, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Monos, Parasite, and Ash is Purest White.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 1 December.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best British Independent Film:
Bait
For Sama
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
Best International Independent Film:
Ash is Purest White
Marriage Story
Monos
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Director:
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts - For Sama
Oliver Hermanus - Moffie
Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir
Mark Jenkin - Bait
Asif Kapadia - Diego Maradona
Best Screenplay:
Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir
Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Paul Laverty - Sorry We Missed You
Peter Strickland - In Fabric
Nicole Taylor - Wild Rose
Best Actress:
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Sally Hawkins - Eternal Beauty
Holliday Grainger - Animals
Vicky Knight - Dirty God
Best Actor:
Tom Burke - The Souvenir
Josh O'Connor - Only You
Sam Adewunmi - The Last Tree
Kris Hitchen - Sorry We Missed You
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Best Supporting Actress:
Jessica Barden - Scarborough
Ruthxjiah Bellenea - The Last Tree
Elizabeth Debicki - Vita & Virginia
Tilda Swinton - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Julie Walters - Wild Rose
Best Supporting Actor:
Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Hugh Laurie - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Edlison Manuel Olbera Nunez - Yuli
Peter Mullan - The Vanishing
Bluey Robinson - Dirty God
Best Documentary:
Coup 53
Diego Maradona
For Sama
Seahorse
Tell Me Who I Am