The Personal History of David Copperfield leads BIFA nominations

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be the top contender at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards with 11 nominations.

Armando Iannucci's comedic take on Charles Dickens's classic novel David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel, has landed nominations for categories including Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Patel and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, respectively.

It's followed closely by Wild Rose, starring Jessie Buckley as a rising singer, with 10 nominations, thriller In Fabric with nine, and The Souvenir with eight.

Renee Zellweger has landed a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of icon Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. She will go up against her Judy co-star Jessie Buckley, who has been nominated for her leading role in Wild Rose as well as Sally Hawkins for Eternal Beauty, Holliday Grainger for Animals, and Vicky Knight for Dirty God.

For the Best Actor prize, Patel will compete against Tom Burke for The Souvenir, Josh O'Connor for Only You, Sam Adewunmi for The Last Tree, and Kris Hitchen for Sorry We Missed You.

Other notable nominees include Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is up for the debut director and supporting actor prizes for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, and Swinton's daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, who is up for Most Promising Newcomer for her leading role in The Souvenir.

Other nominees for Best British Independent Film include Wild Rose, The Souvenir, For Sama and Bait, while the Best International Independent Film nominees include Marriage Story, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Monos, Parasite, and Ash is Purest White.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 1 December.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best British Independent Film:

Bait

For Sama

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Souvenir

Wild Rose

Best International Independent Film:

Ash is Purest White

Marriage Story

Monos

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Director:

Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts - For Sama

Oliver Hermanus - Moffie

Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir

Mark Jenkin - Bait

Asif Kapadia - Diego Maradona

Best Screenplay:

Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir

Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Paul Laverty - Sorry We Missed You

Peter Strickland - In Fabric

Nicole Taylor - Wild Rose

Best Actress:

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Sally Hawkins - Eternal Beauty

Holliday Grainger - Animals

Vicky Knight - Dirty God

Best Actor:

Tom Burke - The Souvenir

Josh O'Connor - Only You

Sam Adewunmi - The Last Tree

Kris Hitchen - Sorry We Missed You

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessica Barden - Scarborough

Ruthxjiah Bellenea - The Last Tree

Elizabeth Debicki - Vita & Virginia

Tilda Swinton - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Julie Walters - Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actor:

Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Hugh Laurie - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Edlison Manuel Olbera Nunez - Yuli

Peter Mullan - The Vanishing

Bluey Robinson - Dirty God

Best Documentary:

Coup 53

Diego Maradona

For Sama

Seahorse

Tell Me Who I Am