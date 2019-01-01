Evan Rachel Wood scolds Paris Hilton for calling Millie Bobby Brown 'hot'

Evan Rachel Wood took aim at Paris Hilton after the star called 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown "hot" in an Instagram comment.

The Stranger Things actress shared several snaps of herself in a short animal print slip on her social media site on Tuesday, with the caption, "same dress but v (very) different day."

Taking to the comments, Paris showed her support for the teen star, adding her The Simple Life catchphrase, "That's hot," and a heart emoji - much to the dismay of Westworld star Evan, who reminded the hotel heiress, "She's 15."

Some fans agreed with the True Blood actress's comment, replying, "I thought exactly the same" and "finally seeing someone in this industry standing up for this girl."

However, other users called out the star for being a "triggered feminist" and arguing Hilton's comment was just a harmless compliment.

Paris trademarked "That's hot" back in 2007, after it became synonymous with her during her days fronting her popular reality TV series with pal Nicole Richie.