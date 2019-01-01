Michael Sheen struggling with sleepless nights since welcoming newborn daughter

Michael Sheen is feeling "overwhelmed" as a new dad at 50.

The Queen actor was already father to 20-year-old Lily Mo Sheen with his ex Kate Beckinsale when he and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 25, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyra, last month.

And speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, the star confessed he hadn't missed certain aspects of parenthood.

When asked about baby Lyra, he gushed: "All good. Sleepless nights and it's all a bit overwhelming but it's great."

Sheen added that while he's enjoying his paternity leave looking after Lyra, he was also looking forward to an evening at the star-studded awards, which mark the unsung heroes of the U.K.

"There's not much that would have got me out on the night having just had a baby a few weeks ago but I didn't want to miss this," he added Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

The Good Omens star will soon head over to New York to film his upcoming Fox series Prodigal Son.