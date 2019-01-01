Reese Witherspoon hoping to reunite with familiar faces for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is hoping to reunite with her original Legally Blonde castmates on the upcoming third movie in the popular franchise.

The actress will reprise her role as Elle Woods, a naive sorority girl who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by enrolling into Harvard Law School, in the reboot.

Reese's flick will follow on from the 2001 original and its 2003 sequel, and a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she speculated over which fan favourites may return for the feature.

"It's just a development project right now, so we'll see," she told reporters at a screening of her new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show at the Paley Center in New York on Tuesday.

"I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love," Reese continued, naming Elle's onscreen pal Paulette, her boyfriend, Emmett, and on/off friend Vivian, respectively.

She added: "If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."

Earlier this year, Reese revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was still working on the project.

"We're definitely talking about it...," the 43-year-old said. "I mean it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea... Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I love playing that character. She's so amazing."

MGM executives previously indicated they are looking to release the third instalment in May 2020.