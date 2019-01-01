NEWS Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is launching his very own brand of tequila Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old actor and former wrestler took to Instagram on Wednesday (30.10.19) to unveil Teremana Tequila, his own brand of the alcoholic beverage that fans will be able to buy in the first quarter of 2020.



Posting a picture of himself alongside the distillery crew, he wrote: “The name is official:

“Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA



“TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.



“Spirit of the earth. (sic)”



The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor went on to explain the process of making the beverage, and said plans for his own brand had been in the works for “years”.



He added: “Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand.

“Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.



“After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true - but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most.



“From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK.



“The tequila of the people.



“#TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020 (sic)”



Dwayne follows in the footsteps of the likes of George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds in creating his own liquor brand, and his label comes just a few months after Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas revealed his own tequila, called Villa One.



Nick’s brand was created in partnership with John Varvatos, and was named after the same estate Nick and his family and friends were staying at in Mexico when they came up with the idea for the booze brand.