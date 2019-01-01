Amber Heard requests Johnny Depp's financial records as defamation trial looms

Amber Heard has subpoenaed her ex-husband Johnny Depp's former managers, demanding he turn over financial records ahead of the couple's planned defamation trial next year (20).

The actress claims Depp paid millions in "hush money" to keep potential witnesses from testifying against him over alleged abuse she experienced during the couple's short marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Heard has asked executives at The Mandel Group to give her access to financial records that may contain "payments on Mr. Depp's behalf to conceal acts of violence, payments to witnesses who observed Mr. Depp's violence and/or helped cover it up, and incidents of violence by Mr. Depp".

"TMG also paid millions of dollars to various members of Mr. Depp's staff, many of whom will be witnesses in the underlying lawsuit, as well as millions of dollars to bail (Mr. Depp) out of numerous legal crises and make a series of hush money settlements," the complaint reads.

"Of particular relevance here, by its own account, TMG was aware that Mr. Depp had violently abused Ms. heard and that he had pressured his employees to make false public statements denying this fact."

Heard claims TMG boss Joel Mandel "was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes 'gotten physical' with Heard", adding, "Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014."

TMG's lawyers have objected to the subpoena, insisting it would be burdensome to retrieve all the documents from their case with Depp, so Heard's team has offered to cover the cost to produce it.

Amber's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, tells The Blast, "TMG was Mr. Depp's longstanding business manager from 1999 until they parted ways in 2016 amidst a bitter dispute. As a result, TMG is in possession of extensive records of his business dealings as well as his personal life.

"In fact, by its own account, TMG was aware that Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard and pressured his employees to make false public statements denying that abuse. TMG also paid millions of dollars to various members of Mr. Depp's staff, many of whom are witnesses in Mr. Depp's lawsuit against Ms. Heard."

A trial is scheduled for early February (20), according to Kaplan, who insists the requested documents will help her demonstrate her client's ex-husband had no "impulse control" and allegedly habitually lied to the public and to public authorities", while forcing "others to lie on his behalf".

In the defamation case, Depp has deposed several witnesses to "debunk" his ex-wife's abuse claims.

Adam Waldman, Depp's attorney, has released a statement, which reads: "These are the facts: Amber Heard confessed under oath to multiple violent attacks on Johnny Depp. We have 31 (and counting) eyewitnesses, surveillance footage, and photographs that disprove her absurd hoax. She was arrested and incarcerated for violent domestic abuse against her former wife. And we have interviewed other victims of brutal violence at the hands of Amber Heard.

"This is the truth: good people have come forward to set the record straight on the violent injustices and hoax perpetrated by Amber Heard."

A Los Angeles judge will decide if TMG will have to turn over any records.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an article for the Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.