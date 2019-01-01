Kylie Jenner scared by Halloween stalker

Kylie Jenner has requested a restraining order against a man who jumped over her fence and was apprehended making his way to the front door of her home in Calabasas, California.

According to The Blast, Kylie has filed documents to obtain a temporary order of protection against the guy, who she insists is an obsessed fan.

He has reportedly confessed to hopping over Kylie's gate at her private residence in Calabasas on Tuesday, when she was not at home.

Police officials were called to the home and arrested the unnamed trespasser. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

Kylie, whose sister Kendall was left traumatised when she encountered a stalker on her driveway as she returned home, has filed her own declaration to explain what happened when her unwelcomed guest was apprehended at her home, revealing he was "observed walking up the front driveway to the front door of my home" just after lunch on Tuesday and started knocking "aggressively" on her front door, demanding to see the star.

Kylie also claims the man "follows me and members of my family on social media, using two separate Instagram accounts and a Facebook account", adding he has a prior felony arrest from 2018.

"There is absolutely no reason for him to be contacting me or coming to my home," she writes in her protection order request. "(His attempt) to gain access to my home and to evade the security measures I have in place, scares me."

The trespassing drama went down hours after Kylie threw her parent, Caitlyn Jenner, a 70th birthday bash on Monday night.

The 22-year-old surprised the transgender icon with a party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, which was attended by Kendall as well as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

"Such a special birthday dinner with family," Caitlyn wrote on Instagram alongside a group picture and a snap of her birthday cake. "Love you all."