Eva Marcille wants ex's custody petition dismissed

Model-turned-actress Eva Marcille is seeking to prevent her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall from gaining custody rights over their daughter amid fears he is mentally unstable.

The former America's Next Top Model winner shares five-year-old Marley with the wannabe rapper, who recently filed court papers seeking to re-evaluate their custody arrangement.

However, Marcille, who has full custody of Marley, is now challenging his petition, claiming McCall has been an absentee father for much of the little girl's life - and that hasn't changed.

In her legal papers, obtained by TMZ, she calls into question McCall's psychological state, alleging he has raised concerns by insisting he would be capable of embarking on a killing spree, while also reportedly praising a man responsible for the death of one of her friends in a murder-suicide as a "hero".

In addition, Marcille has submitted screenshots of McCall's past Instagram posts, including one perceived to be a threat directed at her, in which he allegedly refers to himself as a "ticking time bomb," and points to a domestic violence charge he picked up earlier this year as another reason for the judge overseeing their case to dismiss her ex's request.

A ruling on the matter has yet to be made.

The former couple split in 2014, and Marcille has since found happiness with Michael Sterling, whom she wed in October, 2018. They welcomed a son named Maverick last month, while they also have 18-month-old Michael Jr.