Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard surprise first responders with baby gifts

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have surprised 12 firefighting heroes in Northern California with a year's worth of supplies for each of their newborns.

The couple launched its plant-based baby product company, Hello Bello, earlier this year in partnership with U.S. retailer Walmart, and when they heard about the courage shown by a crew of first responders last year in Redding, California, the thoughtful stars decided to help.

After learning many of the firefighters were new parents, the duo showed up in person at the town's local firehouse, bringing truckloads of their own company's goodies to hand out.

Sharing their visit on Hello Bello's social media channels, the two wrote: "Last July, the Carr fire hit the city of Redding. The devastations burned over 229,000 acres and 1,000 structures were lost. There were eight fatalities, including their Fire Inspector, Jeremy Stoke.

"Since then, 12 of the firefighter families from Redding brought 15 babies into the world. We surprised the Redding team at Station 8 with a Hello Bello playdate. We wanted to try and help lighten their load with lots of family and baby essentials."

As multiple wildfires burn in California, the kind pair announced Hello Bello will give every first responder nationwide a 20 per cent discount on products.

They concluded their social media post by stating: "Thank you First Responders and thank you to your families. It was an honor to share the day with you."