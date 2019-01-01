Dwayne Johnson raises a toast with own tequila brand

Action man Dwayne Johnson is raising a toast with his own brand of tequila as he prepares for a 2020 launch.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has been teasing fans about the development of his own liquor for months, and on Wednesday, he officially unveiled the name of the tipple he's been working so hard to perfect.

"Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA," he captioned a photo of himself standing outside the firm's Mexican distillery, alongside the company's staff. "TERA is meant to represent 'Terre' which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us."

Johnson went on to share what will make his boozy beverage stand out from the competition, explaining, "Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand. Small batch, handcrafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy."

"After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true - but it's just the beginning and there's much work to be done," Johnson continued. "I'm committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most."

Signing off, he wrote, "From all of us here at Distilleria' Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK. The tequila of the people."

Teremana Tequila is set to start hitting retailers early next year, joining an already-crowded celebrity market which features brands from the likes of Justin Timberlake, George Clooney, Sammy Hagar, and Johnson's Jumanji co-star Nick Jonas, who debuted his premium Villa One with style pal John Varvatos over the summer.