Emilia Clarke finally names Game of Thrones' coffee cup culprit

Emilia Clarke has named and shamed the person responsible for leaving a coffee cup in a Game of Thrones shot, revealing her co-star Conleth Hill was behind the blunder.



Eagle-eyed TV fans noticed a Starbucks-style disposable coffee cup on the table near Emilia's character Daenerys Targaryen as she watched over festivities during a feast scene at the beginning of The Last of the Starks episode, which aired in May.



Speculation swirled as to who left the cup in the frame, with Sophie Turner placing the blame firmly on Emilia, but as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the screen star set the record straight once and for all.



"So here's the truth: we had a party before the Emmys, and Conleth (Hill), who plays Varys - who's sitting next to me in that scene - he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'" she revealed.



"It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup! He said so. He said, 'I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'"



Emilia added that Conleth had also told her, "I didn't have very much to do in that scene."



"I think that's who did it," she concluded. "He said it - he might have been drunk - but he said it!"