Julianne Moore wants to see more 'effort' put into #MeToo movement

Julianne Moore doesn't know whether "there's been a shift" in light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The Still Alice star has never hesitated in discussing social issues affecting the film industry and, in an interview with Britain's ES Magazine, shared more "effort" needs to be put into the initiatives before there's a significant change.

"(They have been) the biggest seismic change that we have ever had, just because it made people realise how much disparity there was in our business, I don't know if there's really been a shift," Julianne mused. "There's been a door that's opened, but things don't change unless you make the effort. If you're somebody who thinks, 'I'm going to go out of my way to hire 50 per cent women', then it'll happen, but it doesn't just happen accidentally."

The Hannibal actress went on to address her "pet peeve" of women trying to "skirt around their age", explaining: "It's as if you are saying that her age is so terrible that you don't want to mention it. You wouldn't say 'a man of a certain age'.

"Obfuscating your age or skirting around it, or trying to be delicate about it, that's what makes me crazy. It's not so horrible to be in your fifties - it's not horrible at all. It's simply part of life."

And Julianne, 58, who shares two kids with husband Bart Freundlich, said bosses in Hollywood need to do more to empower female moviegoers through their flicks, adding: "If you see a successful woman in a movie, she never has a family. Why do we continue to perpetrate that mythology that it's not possible?

"That somehow if you've managed to become the boss you can't have any kids too? Or you can't have a marriage that's valuable?"