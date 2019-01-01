Kate Upton fires back at 'misogynistic' remarks about her baseball commentary

Kate Upton hit back at users on Twitter who tried to tell her what she is and isn't allowed to comment on.

The model, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, took to the social networking site on Wednesday to share her thoughts on a call during Game 6 of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series, between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

During the game, the Nationals' Trea Turner was called out in the seventh inning for interference at first base, and although the team disputed the call - with their manager ejected from the game for exploding on the umpires - their objection was denied.

Calling into question the decision of game officials, Kate tweeted: "He wasn't within the base path. Those who don't know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long..."

Angry fans soon took aim at the star, with some telling her to "stick to modelling" - but the Sports Illustrated model used the criticism to highlight the casual misogyny that exists in society.

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," she penned. "It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It's 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist."