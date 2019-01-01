NEWS Andrew Garfield to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut Newsdesk Share with :







Andrew Garfield is set to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut on Netflix.



The Hamilton creator is adapting Jonathan Larson's autobiographical Off-Broadway show Tick, Tick…BOOM! for the streaming service and has cast the 36-year-old as his leading man.



The original musical documented the young playwright’s early career as he struggled to make it in New York City and became anxious as he dealt with his impending 30th birthday.



Larson went on to write the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, but tragically suffered a fatal stroke at age 35 in 1996, three months before the Broadway premiere of the now-iconic show.



He won three posthumous Tony Awards for Rent, which followed the stories of a group of young artists living in New York under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the show went on to become the 11th longest-running show in Broadway history.



Miranda is producing alongside Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Julie Oh.



Steven Levenson, who penned the hugely successful Broadway musical Dear Evan Hanson – and also wrote the critically-acclaimed TV show Fosse/Verdon starring Michelle Williams – is adapting the script from Larson’s original stage show.



Garfield recently finished filming Gia Coppola's romantic drama Mainstream, and the Brit is currently in production on the upcoming big-screen biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which he plays disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker alongside Jessica Chastain as his wife Tammy.