Olivia Wilde urges airline bosses to cut ties with flight film censorship firm

Olivia Wilde has urged airlines to cut ties with the bosses of a third-party company who censor films shown on flights after discovering Booksmart had been heavily edited for passengers.

The actress/director was shocked to learn a pivotal lesbian sex scene and a mention of the word "vagina" had been cut from her 2019 movie for a recent flight screening, while the word "f**k" was not removed.

Wilde has since seen the edited version and she's upset the powers that be saw fit to cut her feature even though it opens with a parental guidance disclaimer.

"I finally had the chance to watch an edited version of Booksmart on a flight to see exactly what had been censored," she wrote on Twitter. "Turns out some airlines work with a third-party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is... female sexuality?"

Wilde went on to explain that she was stuned to find the second half of an animated doll sequence, where the figures are naked, was cut, as was the word "genitals". The company also edited out a scene in which two female characters attempt to have sex, even though it involves no nudity.

"By the way, they didn't cut ANY cursing. Every 'f**k' is heard loud and clear, sometimes in the same scene where they muted 'vagina'. They showed (character) George (elegantly) deep-throating a microphone but couldn't stomach a consensual love scene between two women," the 35-year-old stated. "What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful? I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third-party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt-out if they choose."

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, who starred in the film, have also spoken out about the cuts.

Feldstein tweeted: "We're on the case to get this rectified. Our movie is a beautiful representation of the queer experience as young people. I'm a queer person. So we're getting to the bottom of it, don't worry."

While Dever called the controversy "ridiculous", adding: "I don't even know what to say to that. That makes me so mad.'