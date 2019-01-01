Gerard Butler teaming with Transformers producer on new action thriller

Gerard Butler is teaming up with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura for a new action thriller.

The Scottish actor has landed the lead role in The Plane, which is based on an original story by British novelist Charles Cumming, who co-wrote the script with J.P. Davis.

The movie has been in the works since 2016, when MadRiver Pictures first acquired the rights to Cumming's idea.

Butler will play commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who lands his storm-damaged aircraft in the middle of a war zone, only to find himself caught up in a battle with militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers' hostage.

Di Bonaventura will produce along with Butler, Mark Vahradian, Marc Butan, Ara Keshishian, and Alan Siegel.

Production is expected to begin next year, according to editors Deadline.

The 49-year-old is well-known for his roles in blockbuster action movies, such as his Fallen franchise in which he plays Secret Service agent Mike Banning.

The saga began with 2013's Olympus Has Fallen with Morgan Freeman and Angela Bassett, the sequel London Has Fallen in 2016 and this year's Angel Has Fallen, in which Butler and Freeman reprised their roles alongside newcomers Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte, and Piper Perabo.

The star will next appear on the big screen in Ric Roman Waugh's thriller Greenland, as well as Jamie Foxx's basketball comedy All-Star Weekend, opposite Robert Downey Jr., Ken Jeong, Benicio del Toro, Jessica Szohr, and Eva Longoria.