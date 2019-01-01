Kim Kardashian lauds 'huge victory' as U.S. government recognises Armenian Genocide

Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt post on social media as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution recognising the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

The reality star is half-Armenian on her late father Robert Kardashian's side, and often speaks passionately of her roots, having previously raised awareness about the 1915 mass killings of an estimated 1.5 million citizens by the Ottoman Empire on her TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Kim and her sister Kourtney took their kids to see where they were baptised, and on Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram to share photographs from the trip, as she celebrated the historic development.

"Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the U.S. House of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide!" the 39-year-old wrote. "This photo was taken of me and my children this month in Armenia."

In the image, the mother-of-four poses with her children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and five-month-old Psalm. Absent is Kim's husband Kanye West, who sat out on the trip.

The recognition of the genocide was passed by a 405-to-11 vote.