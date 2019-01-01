Arnold Schwarzenegger eats turkey testicles to avoid ranking co-stars' acting ability

Arnold Schwarzenegger opted to eat turkey testicles on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night to avoid the unenviable task of ranking his The Expendables co-stars on their acting ability.

The Terminator: Dark Fate star was taking part in the chat show host's Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game, which involves James asking his celebrity guest some tough questions - at which point they can either choose to answer or eat a disgusting plate of the host's choosing.

Arnold was faced with a series of questions during the game, such as whether he ever lied about anything during his time as Governor of California, and if U.S. President Donald Trump ever said anything rude to him in private.

However, as the game drew to a close and James marvelled at the fact the star had answered all the questions and avoided eating anything, the actor quipped: "I have to be honest. These were not really tough questions... I thought there were going to be some really tough questions."

At that point, James smiled and said, "Let's try this one", before asking Arnold to rank Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Mickey Rourke from best to worst on their acting ability.

While he thought about answering the question, the 72-year-old eventually decided against it, and squirmed as he popped one of the testicles in his mouth.