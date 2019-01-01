Olivia Colman receives CBE

Olivia Colman received her CBE at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, but missed out on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, who she portrays in Netflix series The Crown.

The Favourite actress was presented with her Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award by Britain's Princess Royal, for her services to drama, under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

The actress has previously met the Queen at a British Film Institute gathering to raise the profile of independent film in the country, but the British monarch was absent on Thursday as the Oscar winner collected her honour.

According to editors at Daily Mail Online, the actress smiled and greeted palace staff as she left the ceremony, but declined to speak to reporters.

The 45-year-old takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Claire Foy, in the third series of the award-winning show, which is set to debut on 17 November.

Historian and TV presenter Bettany Hughes and singer-turned-talent agent Feargal Sharkey were among those receiving honours on Halloween.

All three were named on The Queen's Honours List earlier this year.