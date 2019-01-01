Kevin Hart mocks Dwayne Johnson with Halloween costume

Comedian Kevin Hart has trolled his close pal Dwayne Johnson by dressing up as a younger version of the wrestler-turned-action man for Halloween.

The funnyman has proved he still appreciates a good laugh as he continues to recover from his recent, near-fatal car crash by donning a wig, black turtleneck, jeans, a fanny pack, and a gold chain to pose just like his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star in a famed photo of Dwayne from the 90s.

In the recreated snap, Kevin stands at the bottom of some porch steps and rests his arm on the railing, with a napkin tucked under his elbow - just like Dwayne had in his original picture, presumably to avoid getting his top dirty.

Sharing side-by-side images of the two, Kevin captioned the Instagram post, "This s**t makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow."

Dwayne, who frequently pokes fun at Kevin online, was quick to respond to the Halloween mockery and commented, "You're an a**hole. But I still love you. And I'm still laughing #brotherlylove #happyhalloween".

Kevin's fun costume post emerged shortly after the pals released a holiday-themed video teasing the trailer for their upcoming Jumanji sequel.

In the social media clip, Kevin, dressed as 90s Dwayne, goes trick-or-treating at Johnson's home, only to be turned away for making fun of the 47 year old's former look.

The new promo for Jumanji: The Next Level dropped on Thursday morning (31Oct19).