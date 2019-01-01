NEWS Letitia Wright won't take on roles that are not 'progressive' for her community Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Black Panther' star feels it is important that she practices what she preaches and only accepts acting jobs if she feels they are "meaningful".



She said: "Early on, I would just say no if the roles weren't progressive for myself or my community. You are told there's not much for you. I just ignored it and I'm still ignoring it. I want to work with anyone who has something to say. If it's meaningful and serves a purpose, I'm up for it."



Letitia rose to fame playing Shuri in 'Black Panther' and she admits the success of it was "overwhelming" for her because she didn't expect a "response" like that to a movie that "represented the African diaspora".



She added: "After the premiere, it was overwhelming. I didn't expect that response to the film. It was doing something that wasn't done before and it represented the African diaspora. It also took the idea that an all-black cast cannot make this amount of money and slapped it in the face ... I hadn't seen a young black girl like that in so long. They're very few and far between. A lot of girls related to Shuri and I'm really proud of that."



And the 26-year-old actress is desperate for an all-female Marvel film after the "beautiful" all female battle sequence on 'Avengers: End Game'.



She told the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It was a beautiful moment. We spent most of the time trying to convince the producers that we should get an all-female Marvel film. After every take we'd be like, 'Did you see that? We don't need the guys!'"



The December issue of 'Harper's Bazaar' is on sale now.