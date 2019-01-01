Anna Faris to play twin sisters in new comedy

Anna Faris is set to play twin sisters in an upcoming comedy about a dysfunctional family.

The 42-year-old will pull double duty on Summer Madness by playing the two warring twins - one broke and unsuccessful, one elegant and wealthy. Disowned by her conniving mother, the broke twin, named Georgie, tries to rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother's annual gala.

The Scary Movie actress will also produce alongside Trucker filmmaker James Mottern, who will direct from his original screenplay. Faris' cinematographer partner Michael Barrett will serve as producer alongside Emilio Mauro.

Production is expected to begin in spring next year.

Worldwide distribution company The Exchange will be handling the sales of the movie at the American Film Market (AFM) event later this month.

"Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value," Brian O'Shea, head of The Exchange, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace."

The actress, who currently appears opposite Oscar winner Alison Janney in the U.S. comedy series Mom, is no stranger to big-screen comedies, having starred in the likes of The House Bunny, Just Friends, and What's Your Number?

Summer Madness will be her first movie since last year's comedy Overboard, which was a remake of the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell classic from 1987.