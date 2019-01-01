Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan join new psychological thriller

Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin have signed up to star in psychological thriller Every Breath You Take.

Director Christine Jeffs is helming the new movie, which is the first project from the filmmaker since the critically-acclaimed Sunshine Cleaning, starring Amy Adams and Emily Blunt, back in 2008.

Every Breath You Take will follow the story of a psychiatrist, played by Affleck, whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. But when he invites his patient's surviving brother, as portrayed by Claflin, into his home to meet his wife, played by Monaghan, his family life is torn apart.

"I'm extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on themes of family, betrayal, and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us," producer Richard B. Lewis said in a statement.

German actress Veronica Ferres will also star in the thriller, with filming currently underway in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to editors at Deadline.

Lewis, Ferres, and Frank Buchs will produce, with Tannaz Anisi, Gregory R. Schenz, Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Jon Levin serving as executive producers.

Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Actor back in 2017, has recently wrapped filming on period drama The World to Come, alongside Vanessa Kirby.

Meanwhile, Monaghan was recently announced as the latest addition to The Craft reboot, while Claflin finished filming his mysterious role in the upcoming Enola Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown as the eponymous character and Henry Cavill as her older brother, Sherlock Holmes.