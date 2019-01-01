Antonio Banderas thought call from Madonna was a prank

Antonio Banderas was convinced "someone was just making a joke" when he got a call from Madonna.

The Laundromat star was the subject of a segment in the pop star's Madonna: Truth or Dare film, in which the Open Your Heart singer revealed her attraction to Banderas and her failed attempts to hook up with him

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on The Jess Cagle Show, where they asked the actor how he felt about the segment - the star revealed he not only had no idea she was attracted to him, but also didn't realise he was a part of her 1991 docudrama at all.

"I was finishing The Mambo Kings here in Los Angeles, and she called me one morning. I thought someone was just making a joke at me," the 59-year-old recalled. "Because I picked up my phone in my hotel room and it was Madonna. I couldn't believe it.

"She said, 'Listen, I want to show you this documentary that you are in. And I said, 'What? What documentary? What are you talking about?'"

Banderas added Madonna was upfront about his segment in the film and even told him that, if he was uncomfortable with being in it, she would remove his scenes. Ultimately, he said he didn't mind.

The Justify My Love star, 61, opened up about her lust for Banderas in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, confessing: "I wished (I'd hooked up with him)… I had a big crush on him (but) he was with Melanie Griffith. She never left his side."