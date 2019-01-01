Kim Kardashian is Legally Blonde in iconic Halloween costume

Future lawyer Kim Kardashian channelled Legally Blonde's Elle Woods for her Halloween look on Thursday.

The reality star is following in her late attorney father Robert's footsteps as she studies to take the bar examination, but her dreams became a reality early when she transformed into Reese Witherspoon's iconic character for a bash on Halloween.

Sharing several snaps of her dressed as the bubbly sorority girl-turned-Harvard Law School student on her Instagram page, in a blonde wig plus Elle's signature pink dress, she took things one step further by parodying the popular character's Harvard admissions video essay.

"Oh, hi. I'm Elle Woods, and for my admissions essay I'm going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer," Kim says in the clip. "As president of my sorority, I'm skilled at commanding the attention of a room to discuss very important issues.

"It has come to my attention that the maintenance staff is switching our toilet paper from Charmin to generic. All those opposed to chafing, say 'Aye'."

The look was a huge hit with fans, who gushed over the look in the comments of the post - with actress Reese even showing her support on her Instagram Stories.

"Elle Woods forever," she exclaimed, adding the 100 emoji.

Meanwhile, a third Legally Blonde movie is currently in the works, with Reese hoping co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair will return for the flick.