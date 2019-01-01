Julie Andrews 'didn't feel worthy' of Oscar win for Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews didn't "feel worthy" when she won an Oscar so early in her career.

The veteran star won the Academy Award for Best Actress after her iconic turn as the magical nanny in 1964 Disney movie Mary Poppins, with her performance still loved by children today.

However, Julie has revealed during an interview on The Graham Norton Show, which airs in the U.K. on Friday, that she didn't appreciate the prestigious win at the age of 30, and almost felt embarrassed.

"l kept the Oscar in the attic for a very long time because I thought I'd been given it as a 'Welcome to Hollywood' and I didn't feel worthy of it. So much early success sent me into therapy and analysis," she candidly shared. "I learnt you have to do it right and honour the films you are making. It's a huge gift, but a lot of obligation."

A long-awaited sequel to the iconic musical, Mary Poppins Returns, was released last year with Emily Blunt in the titular role. And while Julie declined to take part in the movie, she gave the Disney remake her blessing.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 84-year-old was quizzed by host Graham about her early days in Hollywood, and if she had any unpleasant encounters on the casting couch.

"I was very lucky. I married Blake Edwards soon after arriving in Hollywood and it protected me from ever getting into that predicament," Julie said of her late husband, who she wed in 1969.