Bee Gees biopic in the works

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is developing a biopic about the Bee Gees.

King, who produced the hit 2018 biographical movie about Freddie Mercury and rock band Queen, has now set his sights on his next musical subjects - brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, best known as the Bee Gees.

According to Deadline, he has teamed up with Paramount Pictures and production company Sister to develop a movie about the trio, whose worldwide sales of more than 220 million records established them as one of the biggest-selling groups of all time.

King confirmed the news on the GK Films Instagram account by simply sharing a picture of the group and tagging Paramount and the Bee Gees in the caption.

Executives at Paramount have also purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate so the team will be able to use classic songs such as Night Fever, Stayin' Alive, and How Deep Is Your Love in the film.

The biopic will mark the first U.S. project for Sister, which will either serve as a producing partner or co-financier. The new venture was launched by Elisabeth Murdoch, the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, former 20th Century Fox chief executive officer Stacey Snider, and Chernobyl producer Jane Featherstone.

The film will mark King's second music-driven drama following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. It won four - including Best Actor for Rami Malek - and the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The Bee Gees formed in the 1950s and were at the height of their popularity in the late '60s and early '70s. They are best known for their disco sound and contribution to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time. The group had plenty of drama, with a number of family spats, compounded by misuse of alcohol and drugs. Barry is the only surviving member of the trio.