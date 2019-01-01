Ian Ziering and wife to divorce

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering and his wife, Erin, have split.

The actor announced the news via Instagram on Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," Ian wrote. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

The couple wed in May 2010, and shares daughters, Mia, eight, and Penna, six.

Ian has also blasted tabloid reports misrepresenting the split, adding: "It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalise a situation that is simply not sensational," he wrote. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls."

Erin also addressed the split as part of a caption beneath a reflective shot of herself at the beach.

"After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce," she stated. "After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful."

This is Ziering's second failed marriage - he divorced Playboy model Nikki Schieler in 2002.