Fans gift Sarah Jessica Parker pumpkins after hers are stolen

Fans have saved Sarah Jessica Parker's Halloween after pumpkin decorations outside of her home were stolen.

The former Sex and the City star was left "devastated" after the the squashes were nabbed from the stoop of her

New York home and took to Instagram on Wednesday to detail what she jokingly dubbed "the Halloween heist of 2019", while revealing tricksters had also targeted her neighbour's homes and had taken all of their decorations.

"All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block," Parker lamented in the clip. "It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, 'Decency is dead'. But we will salvage the intended carving.

She defiantly added: "We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold."

But on Thursday, the actress woke to discover a do-gooder had left a batch of new pumpkins for the actress with a note that read: "Saw your Instagram, we thought we'd get up some new pumpkins!"

"Verified Humankind...," Parker wrote alongside footage of the gesture on Thursday. "You know who you are... On behalf of my daughters, who felt most aggrieved, and all of us, thank you."