Cynthia Erivo: 'The idea of winning an EGOT feels like a dream'

Cynthia Erivo is stunned at the idea of becoming an EGOT winner for her performance in upcoming drama Harriet.



In the movie, the British actress stars as Harriet Tubman, whose long life saw her escape from slavery to become a conductor on the Underground Railroad to later play a role in the Civil War and work as a suffragette until her death in 1913.



It marks Erivo's first leading role, after she made her big screen debut last year following a celebrated Broadway run in The Color Purple - for which she won a daytime Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony Award. And if she adds an Oscar to her haul, she'll join the coveted EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award - club, alongside stars including John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rita Moreno.



"It feels a bit like a dream," the star told Entertainment Tonight of being tipped for Oscar success for her latest role. "I mean, I didn't expect that would happen. I came here to do a Broadway show. And I didn't know that you could get all that from a Broadway show because that was the dream. And to be here now is amazing."



The actress added she's "just trying to enjoy it and ride the wave and just be present as much as I possibly can because it's new and I want to make sure that I remember (it all)."



Director Kasi Lemmons was also full of praise for the star, remarking: "I really think that she's as good as any actress who has ever played anything."



Harriet is released 22 November.