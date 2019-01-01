NEWS Lori Loughlin to plead not guilty to new bribery charges Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are fighting new bribery charges linked to the U.S. college admissions scandal.



The Fuller House star and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March (19) as part of a nationwide bust and slapped with wire fraud and money laundering allegations for reportedly paying $500,000 (£386,000) to a fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the school's rowing team - even though neither of them participated in the sport.



They rejected a plea deal in April and subsequently denied the charges, but last month (Oct19), prosecutors filed additional counts against the couple, accusing the pair of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.



On Friday (01Nov19), lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli filed court papers in Boston, Massachusetts, indicating their clients' plan to plead not guilty to those allegations, too.



They are due to be arraigned on 20 November, although they have waived their right to appear at the hearing.



The news emerges a week after fellow actress Felicity Huffman was released from a California prison after serving 11 of the 14 days she was sentenced to for her part in the college admissions test-cheating scam.



She confessed to bribing education officials to inflate her eldest daughter's test score to help her score a spot at an elite university.